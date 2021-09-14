Antiques Roadshow crowd gasp as robe breaks show records with life-changing valuation

The mummy of Rosalia Lombardo (Source: The Archaeology News Network) Mummification, even if still practiced to this day in remote cultures, is very rare in the western world. In 1920, a little girl known as Rosalia Lombardo died at the age of two due to an aggravated case of pneumonia. Despite offering her the best medication possible at the time, she was too young and didn’t have a strong enough immune system to be able to fight pneumonia.

