Antiques Roadshow crowd gasp as robe breaks show records with life-changing valuation

By Tom Kucher
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE Antiques Roadshow crowd gasped after a robe broke show records with a life-changing valuation – but there was one big problem. Expert Lee Young met a couple while stood next to the stunning robe, and he told them: “There are those moments in your life that you will always remember, and I will always remember standing here, but I certainly will also remember the first time that I saw this spectacular robe.”

8d ago

China will probably file a law suit against these people to claim it is a Chinese national treasure and belongs to them.

Reply(25)
22
Julie Burdo
7d ago

I didnt even know Antiques Road show was still.on. I love that program. So interesting and nice for the people with something valuable. 💵💵

Reply
9
TitanAΩ
6d ago

How do you get your laundry so clean?... ancient Chinese secret. Does anyone remember that commercial?

Reply
6
