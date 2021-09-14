CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sartell, MN

Mr. Twisty Opening a Second Location in Sartell in 2022

By Abbey
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Attention ice cream lovers, Mr. Twisty is bringing their iconic treats to Sartell in 2022. The City of Sartell shared the news on their Facebook page on Monday night:. The City of Sartell is excited to announce the lease agreement with Mr. Twisty to open a second location in Sartell in the spring of 2022 at Pinecone Central Park! Mr. Twisty will have a fully functional second location, open 7 days a week, and providing concession stand services during events at Pinecone Central Park.

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
103.7 THE LOON

New BBQ Restaurant Planned for Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- A new barbecue restaurant is coming to Sauk Rapids. It is going into the former John Dough's Pizza place at 319 North Benton Drive. Banners saying "House BBQ Ribs" and "Coming Soon" have been hung outside the building. El Loro Mexican Restaurant owner Marcos Gomez tells WJON...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Norsemen Hosting Home Opener this Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Norsemen have their home opener this weekend. They are hosting the Bismarck Bobcats both Friday and Saturday night at the Municipal Athletic Complex. This is the third year the team has been in St. Cloud. They are a Tier II junior hockey team in...
103.7 THE LOON

Why Is This Such A Problem In St Cloud?

Maybe it's always been a problem but I've just seem to notice it more in the last few years. People just dumping their trash wherever it may be convenient for them and mostly it's in the streets, parking lots, etc. The person that posted this picture on Facebook, took the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Sartell, MN
Government
City
Sartell, MN
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
103.7 THE LOON

Rengel Has Been Printing in St. Cloud for 100 Years

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud printing company is marking 100 years in business. Rengel Printing actually started out as Goedert-Rengel Company and was founded by Andrew Goedert and Jack Rengel in February of 1921. Their first two locations were on 5th Avenue in downtown St. Cloud including a couple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Food Drink
103.7 THE LOON

Vote for the Tastiest Cheeseburger in Central Minnesota? (and See the Results)

Anytime is burger time, so let's all chime in and vote for Central Minnesota's best cheeseburger. Central Minnesota is blessed with several great places to grab a burger, and each has passionate fans singing their praises. Whether you prefer a slice of American or Swiss, Pepper-jack or Provolone, on the burger or smashed inside -- beef and cheese on a bun is a thing of beauty.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy