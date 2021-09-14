CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2021 NBA Free Agency: 5 players that need to be signed immediately

By Dalton Sell
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 NBA Free Agency officially kicked off on August 2, and it was unquestionably a hectic period for the league as millions of dollars got spent. Left in the rubble from free agency are several household names that some are still surprised to see not on a roster. With the start of training camp for next season just a few weeks away, teams are making signings here and there to put the finishing touches on their roster, and these players deserve consideration for a spot. With that being said, here are five players that are free agents and should be signed before the 2021-22 season.

hoopshabit.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Report: Free agent big man to work out for Lakers

According to a report, big man Kenneth Faried will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers this week. Faried, who is 6-foot-8, has played eight seasons in the NBA and is known for his energy, physicality and ferocity. For his career, he has averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wesley Matthews
The Spun

Tom Brady Will Make NFL History On Thursday Night

This year marks 21 seasons of Tom Brady as an NFL star. After riding the pine in 2000 as a rookie, the unheralded second-year pro took over for the injured Drew Bledsoe as New England Patriots starting quarterback the following year, leading the franchise to a shocking Super Bowl win.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Nba Free Agency#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Chicago Bulls
ClutchPoints

3 Unhappy Stars the Warriors Need to Trade For

The Golden State Warriors see this upcoming 2021-22 season as the year they could finally compete again for an NBA Championship following a 5-year dominance from 2015 to 2019. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have proven in the past that they are capable of leading a squad to the top of the mountain. But with all three of them going up there in age, and Thompson, in particular, coming off two of the most catastrophic injuries in the game, doing so may prove to be difficult, especially with the competition getting stronger.
NBA
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
NFL
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has had a rough few months. After a total offensive implosion during the Philadelphia 76ers series loss to the Atlanta Hawks, he has reportedly requested a trade, though so far the Sixers have not found a match. Philly would likely consider a number of deals for Simmons, but...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBA
AllPacers

Lance Stephenson Return? After Working Out For The Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers And Washington Wizards, One Report Says The Pacers Could Bring Him Back

On Thursday, Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network reported that the Indiana Pacers have considered bringing back Lance Stephenson. The Tweet from Massey can be seen in a post that is embedded below. Massey notes that the "first step to adding a new player" is applying for the NBA's Disabled...
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

149K+
Followers
339K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy