The Smithsonian Folkways family is saddened by the recent passing of George Wein (1925–2021), who was responsible for creating the form of outdoor multi-stage music festivals that we have come to know and that have made live music accessible to much larger audiences. He founded the Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals, the Playboy Jazz Festival, and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, among many other events.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO