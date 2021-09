Dallas Cowboys, Zack Martin (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) As fans know, the Dallas Cowboys received news a few days ago that the best player on their roster, offensive guard Zack Martin, may be unavailable for the season opener against Tampa Bay following a positive COVID-19 test. While it is true that Martin is vaccinated, he must overcome two negative tests within 24-hours to be eligible to play again. Not all hope is lost, but the Cowboys must prepare as if they won’t have their perennial pro bowl guard.

