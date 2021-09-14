CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Looks Everyone Freaked Out Over on Social Media

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter had a field day with these looks from the red carpet. After canceling “Fashion’s Biggest Night” due to the pandemic, the Met Gala finally returned Monday night — and Twitter lost its damn mind over all the wild style outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Every year, the most...

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 0

townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vox

What would a healthy social media platform even look like?

Reading the findings from the Wall Street Journal’s massive, three-part investigation into Facebook — that the platform makes people angry and depressed, and that the company exempts a huge class of VIP users from its rules regarding harassment and incitement of violence — my reaction was: Well, obviously. Anyone who...
INTERNET
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars Hunters’ First Look Leaked through Social Media Ads

The first official in-game look at Zynga’s Star Wars Hunters has arrived through unexpected channels. Last month we learned that the upcoming Nintendo Switch game had suffered a delay and would now fully release next year, with a “soft launch” of sorts happening this fall — think of an “early access” period during which the game’s in a beta state and not fully developed. These soft launches are often limited and not open to everyone, so pre-registrations might start happening any moment now. May the Force be with you.
VIDEO GAMES
Axios

Creative & Social Media Director

Julie’s Inc is the parent company of Ivy & Leo and Julie’s Boutique. This position is a core role for Ivy & Leo and Julies Boutique E-Commerce and Creative Team. This role will include, but not be limited to: overseeing and managing our ivy & leo, and Julies social media accounts, designing industry-leading banners, graphics and more for our online eCommerce site and social media accounts. A successful candidate must be self-motivated, comfortable working independently, be able to work under pressure and have the ability to manage multiple projects at the same time in a fast-paced environment. They must also be team-oriented and organized. We are looking for someone with a positive attitude and high energy with a passion for fashion and eCommerce.
BEAUTY & FASHION
districtchronicles.com

A Viral TikTok Video Explains How to Tie Your Dressing Gown Properly

From dance challenges and sea shanties to beauty trends, anything can go viral on TikTok. With over 2.3 billion all-time downloads as of August 2020, the app is hugely popular among Generation Z. Although TikTok’s influencer stars are known for their songs, dances, and comedy skits, there are others out...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Pantone Spring/Summer 2022 Color Report: London Fashion Week Edition

New “sentiments of simplicity and spontaneity” combine to create a striking Spring/Summer 2022 color forecast for London Fashion Week, according to the Pantone Color Institute, the color authority’s trend forecasting arm. Comprise of ten trend-driven colors that span “lighthearted airy pastels” to “visually arresting brights” and five grounding colors, the palette aims to inspire playful creativity and “unconstrained expression that is full of life,” Pantone stated. Super Sonic, an electric blue, and Fragile Sprout, an acidic green/yellow, are among the most intense colors. Coral Rose serves as the season’s key floral tone with an “energizing presence [that] brings a sense of excitement,” while...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elite Daily

Megan Thee Stallion Looks Like An Old Hollywood Star At The Met Gala

Texas girls do it better, and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2021 Met Gala look proved that for any doubters. The Houston native fit right in on the red carpet in New York City on Sept. 13 and slayed on the steps of the Met Museum. From the first glance eagle-eyed fans got of the “Savage” singer’s look outside of the Mark Hotel to her finally arriving on the red carpet, her look turned heads wherever she went.
BEAUTY & FASHION
countryliving.com

Drew Barrymore Fans Are Absolutely Freaking Out Over Her Wild TikTok

Drew Barrymore kicked off her new TikTok page with a bang and with a little help from Josie “Grossie” Geller. On August 29, The Drew Barrymore Show host joined the TikTok world with a Q&A-style video featuring her beloved character Josie from the 1999 rom-com Never Been Kissed. The 46-year-old actress wore her signature pink ruffle dress, side ponytail and braces to address comments in a “Questions I Get Asked” clip.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NYLON

Meet The 15 Designers Making Their New York Fashion Week Debut

These are the names you need to know. After several (virtual) seasons, New York Fashion Week is finally back with IRL shows, parties, and events from Sept. 8 through 12 — and it’s expected to be better than ever. Most importantly, the Spring 2022 season marks the rebirth we’ve all been waiting for: the “revival” of New York Fashion Week includes a solid crew of designers showing their collection on the official calendar for the first time, the return of fashion’s biggest names, like Rodarte and Thom Browne, and a highly anticipated Met Gala (after its own year-long hiatus) to boot.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Social Media Wellness Resources

TikTok, the popular short-form content platform popular with Gen Z and Millennial consumers, recently debuted new resources to support well-being. These include new well-being guides, an expanded guide on eating disorders, expanding search interventions, and strengthening notices for search results. In addition, the platform will host a week of in-app...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

