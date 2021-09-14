CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU football: One major concern from Mike Norvell’s press conference

By Kelvin Hunt
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFSU football head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media Monday as the team prepares for their first road game in 2021 at Wake Forest. Coach Norvell looked visibly shaken in the early part of the press conference, and it seems the weight of the first-ever FSU loss against an FCS opponent wore on him. Rightfully so, FSU is a job where expectations are high no matter what, and I think he understands that expectation even better now.

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
Florida State dropped to 0-3 to start the 2021 season, losing 35-14 at Wake Forest on Saturday, further fanning the flames about Mike Norvell’s future in Tallahassee. Norvell is in just his second season at FSU, but his record is now a paltry 3-9 and his team has suffered some humiliating losses, most notably last week’s 20-17 defeat at the hands of FCS foe Jacksonville State.
Mike Norvell’s FSU honeymoon is just about over following the brutal last-second loss to Jacksonville State. The Gamecocks had the ball with 6 seconds left and down 3 points at their own 41-yard-line, and the unthinkable happened. Jacksonville State ran 4 verticals down the field — yes, the one you likely used to run all the time on the NCAA Football game, and FSU wasn’t ready for it.
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, along with offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis, are scheduled to speak with the media starting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday. They will answer questions pertaining to Saturday's loss at Wake Forest, while also looking ahead to this week's game against Louisville in Tallahassee, Fla.
FSU football head coach Mike Norvell did a great job of winning the offseason, but that has come to an abrupt halt since the Noles began the season three weeks ago. The Noles have looked inept on offense aside from a second-half surge against Notre Dame. In retrospect, that surge may have had more to do with Notre Dame backing off with an 18-point lead and FSU capturing some momentum on an emotional night honoring Bobby Bowden.
Head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media after Tuesday’s practice to discuss entering ACC play and the first road game of the season in upcoming opponent Wake Forest on Saturday at 3:30 pm. “Wake Forest is a very talented team, they’ve played well the first two weeks of the...
Coming off a short week and taxing overtime effort vs. No. 9 Notre Dame, Florida State looked shaky for the duration of Saturday night's contest in Doak Campbell Stadium and stumbled in the final moments of a stunning 20-17 loss to FCS foe Jacksonville State. Afterwards, head football coach Mike...
Florida State second-year coach Mike Norvell knew he inherited a difficult situation with the Seminoles. He admits Saturday's loss to Jacksonville State was an unexpected low point. His players are resilient and will not hang their heads after a devastating setback, he said. Florida State is a 6.5-point underdog heading...
Something has gone wrong in the mind of the football men. For years, the conventional wisdom was that the best way to protect a lead on the final play of a game was to drop into a prevent defense, and do everything possible to keep the opponent out of the end zone. And then a few quarterbacks, with all the time in the world to pick out their target, completed a few Hail Mary passes and coaches started to think that maybe it would actually be a good idea to get some pressure on the quarterback in those situations. That’s a fine thought to have, but it has led us to a very dark place.
