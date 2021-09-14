FSU football: One major concern from Mike Norvell’s press conference
FSU football head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media Monday as the team prepares for their first road game in 2021 at Wake Forest. Coach Norvell looked visibly shaken in the early part of the press conference, and it seems the weight of the first-ever FSU loss against an FCS opponent wore on him. Rightfully so, FSU is a job where expectations are high no matter what, and I think he understands that expectation even better now.chopchat.com
