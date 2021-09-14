Letter: Special meeting called for SAU 46
A meeting is scheduled between the Merrimack Valley School District School Board and State Representatives for Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at Merrimack Valley High School Library. The meeting was arranged by state reps due to an outpour of emails from constituents expressing concerns of being left out of policy making discussions regarding CRT, mask mandates, spending decisions, vaccination contract tracing, and more. And that there was a need for much more communication, transparency and accountability in matters that impact all SAU 46 students and their families.www.concordmonitor.com
