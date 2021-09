Automakers have been busy outdoing themselves lately adding Easter eggs—fun, hard-to-spot details—to their trucks. There were some on the Ford Bronco, and Jeep's new-generation Wrangler had more than a few. The Ram TRX was another, with Ram sprinkling in a smattering of dinosaur cues designed to play off the truck's name. Not to be outdone, the engineers and designers behind the 2022 toyota tundra created a basket of their own eggs, with some easier to spot than others. During our time with the Tundra, we located a couple of them with some help from Toyota employees, but we're betting there are several others that eluded us. Here are the ones we found.

