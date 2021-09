Marvel Studios’ multiversal expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially underway. With Loki Season 1 kickstarting the creation of a sprawling multiverse within the MCU earlier this year, Spider-Man: No Way Home promises to finally begin exploring the complications of such an event — only for next year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to dive headfirst into that very subject. But Marvel’s on-screen exploration of the multiverse doesn’t have to start with Loki and end with Multiverse of Madness — it can go much, much further. And, that’s exactly what Thor: Love and Thunder has the potential to do.

