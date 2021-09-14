CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
B1G Volleyball Weekly Update

Cover picture for the articleWeek two was chalk, but week three brought some notable results. Only one major upset, but any power ranking of the B1G’s top six will need to be scrambled somewhat. #2 Wisconsin defeated #8 Kentucky in four sets. The first two sets featured Badgers domination, especially the 25-11 second, when Kentucky hit .000. However, Kentucky got off the mat and won the third behind some great hitting from Madi Skinner and some nervous service from the Badgers as they were unable to convert a couple of match points. The Badgers had clawed back from a 14-19 deficit, but Kentucky played some great defense and earned the set. In the fourth, the Badgers again rallied from a deficit, this time 14-18, and had tied it at 20 when service specialist Gio Civita provided two aces in staking UW to a 24-20 lead. But Kentucky rebounded to tie it at 24. However, UW earned a side out and Kentucky had a poor return of serve on match point so UW was finally able to put the match away.

