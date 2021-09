Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Washington Football Team have been checking all the options, and running all the tests, for his hip subluxation injury. He will attempt to rehab the hip without undergoing surgery. The estimated timeline given by Ian Rapoport was 8 weeks, with a theoretical 7 week time frame thrown into the conversation. The original timeline was 6-8 weeks so it sounds like we're still at the high end of that estimate. Fitzpatrick signed a 1-year, $10 million deal during the regular offseason. Hopefully he will be able to rehab and return during the regular season.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO