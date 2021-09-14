CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Fed Bear

Flathead Beacon
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years ago, new arrivals to the remote North Fork Flathead River community of Polebridge were likely to hear some version of the following when asking for directions — just head north and hang a right at the pile of bear scat. Situated on the doorstep of Glacier National Park,...

flatheadbeacon.com

SuperTalk 1270

Beautiful North Dakota Home Found Full Of Dead Animals

There's a beautiful home just east of Rugby, North Dakota that is full of dead animals. Now, before you become concerned, I guess I should be a little more specific. Dead animals, that have been mounted by numerous taxidermists from all over. John Seil and his son Ryan have amassed...
RUGBY, ND
US News and World Report

4 Grizzly Bears Killed After Getting Into Garbage, Vehicle

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Four grizzly bears — a female and her three yearling cubs — were euthanized after repeatedly getting into improperly stored garbage and vehicles near Glacier National Park, Montana wildlife officials said. The family of bears got into a trailer in Polebridge that was being used...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Tacoma News Tribune

Large bear wanders into Colorado home and traps family for 45 minutes, officials say

When a large black bear wandered into a Colorado family’s home, the residents ran into a room upstairs. They got trapped there for nearly an hour, officials said. The bear walked into the Steamboat Springs home through an open garage door last week and got stuck inside, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said Wednesday. The homeowners were inside and got trapped with the bear.
ANIMALS
Flathead Beacon

Don’t Hack the Yaak

If you haven’t been to the Cabinet-Yaak region in northwest Montana, you ought to go. You will find an incredibly beautiful landscape that alternates from rugged, glaciated peaks, to dense coniferous forests with lush meadows and riparian areas along the meandering Yaak River. If you are exceptionally lucky, you might see one of the rare Cabinet-Yaak grizzly bears.
ANIMALS
Flathead Beacon

Wolf Plans Draw Feds Back Into Fight

Since the late ’60s, frontman Mick Jagger has been serenading Rolling Stones fans with one of rock and roll’s classic lines. It’s a warning of sorts, an admission we’re not always the best judge of what’s best for us. “You can’t always get what you want,” Jagger sings, echoing the...
ANIMALS
Lincoln Journal Star

Review: A book worth bearing with

“The Bear Doesn’t Know: Life and Wonder in Bear Country” by Paul Schullery, University of Nebraska Press, 248 pages, $21.95 (paperback). “Lions and tigers and bears, Oh, my!” became a memorable line from the reviewer’s earliest childhood. With a mother named Dorothy who came from Kansas, that reminder from the “Wizard of Oz” symbolized the frightening creatures which could populate my youthful dreams.
PETS
fox5ny.com

Wolf bites bear

A wolf was caught on video biting a grizzly bear, not once, but 3 times. (video courtesy Gary Gaston)
ANIMALS
Flathead Beacon

Woman Suffers Thermal Burns in Yellowstone National Park

WEST YELLOWSTONE – A 19-year-old Rhode Island woman suffered “significant thermal burns” in Yellowstone National Park and is being treated at the Burn Center at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, park officials said. The woman, a park concessions employee, suffered second- and third-degree burns to...
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone Grey Wolf Tries Devouring Trail Cam in Rare Interaction Caught on Video

Wolf interactions are typically rather rare as the species is pretty wary of human contact. The National Parks Service relies on trail cameras in order to study animal behavior and keep an eye on certain species, while still giving the animals their space and freedom to be wild animals. Actually, Yellowstone National Park installed nine such trail cameras in various positions spread across the park. Eight of them provide typical static video, while one actually live streams an iconic overlook of the Old Faithful Geyser. Now, Yellowstone has been home to some interesting situations: a publicly intoxicated kayaker, trespassers, and even homicide. This newest event captured by the park’s trail cams will surely impress. It involves a grey wolf and a trail cam.
ANIMALS
CBS Denver

PHOTOS: Truck Seriously Damaged After Colorado Bear Gets Stuck Inside

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear found an opportunity by getting inside a truck in South Park in Park County on Tuesday. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers shared images of the stuck bear and the extensive damage it left behind. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Officers say drivers should not leave their vehicle doors unlocked, nor should they leave anything with a scent inside. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) “Bears are very intelligent animals and can open car doors as easily as a human can. However, they often get trapped inside after the door closes behind them,” CPW stated on social media. A bear got into a truck in #SouthPark on Tuesday & caused extensive damage. Follow a couple of simple steps to prevent bears from getting into cars. 1⃣ remove anything with a scent from your vehicle. 2⃣ make sure to always keep your car doors locked.https://t.co/9ZGhk8AJ6J pic.twitter.com/pQLveVXqr6 — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 21, 2021 An officer later opened the door to let the bear out, which then ran away. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, during late summer and early fall, bears need 20,000 calories a day to gain enough fat to survive the winter without eating or drinking.
COLORADO STATE

