When Donald Trump was inaugurated, Gillian Laub was with her parents in Washington D.C. “Well, not with them,” Laub says. Her parents were Trump fans there to make America great again. Laub was there to photograph the Women’s March that took place the day after inauguration. But while she was in D.C., Laub also took pictures of her family, as she’s been wont to do for more than two decades, before and after a charged election made many of the people she loves most in the world so much harder to understand.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO