27 - Number of days remaining until the start of the Capitals’ 2021-22 season. But it’s also... ... the age of both Tom Wilson and Anthony Mantha (who turns 27 today - happy birthday!), two of the three rostered Caps skaters under the age of 29 (Daniel Sprong, 24, is the other). Per CapFriendly, the Caps are the oldest team in the League at an average age of 29.9, led in more ways than one by their 35-year-old captain (who turns 36 tomorrow).

6 DAYS AGO