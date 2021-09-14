CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida State of Recruiting: Now what?

By NoleThruandThru
Tomahawk Nation
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to recruiting, I consider myself a generally optimistic person. I’ve been accused of being a sunshine-pumper but I also try to temper positive and negative expectations with reality as often as I can. A week ago, I couldn’t believe how positive I was feeling after a FSU loss. A loss is a loss, but FSU had shown such fight and resilience and had given recruits across the nation hope in seeing that the ‘Noles had made significant progress and not all was lost. The fans were amazing, the atmosphere was rocking. It was truly the best recruiting outcome that could’ve happened without a victory on the field.

