CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Tuesday September 14th Local Sports

KGLO News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland — split doubleheader — game one pre-game 1:30, first pitch 2:10 — game two pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40. NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez lined a winning single in the 10th inning, and the New York Yankees overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Monday afternoon in a make-up game, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Aaron Judge hit a tying three-run homer off Alex Colomé with two outs in the eighth inning. New York won for just the fourth time in 16 games following a 13-game winning streak and moved one percentage point ahead of Boston for the second AL wild-card berth. Gleyber Torres lost his shortstop job and was moved to second.

www.kglonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyjournal.net

Local Sports Roundup – September 14

Emily Karr’s three goals helped Center Grove to an easy 9-0 win over Pike on Monday. Peyton Murphy and Lexi Glover each added a goal and two assists for the Class 3A No. 10 Trojans (5-1-3, 4-0-1 MIC), while Halle Lane, Ava Crowe, Taylor Wert and Jenna Margiotti also tallied one goal apiece.
EDINBURGH, IN
KJCT8

Sports Highlights - Tuesday, September 7th

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We have highlights and scores from across the Western Slope; Girls Volleyball, Softball, Boys Soccer, GJ Rockies and Colorado Rockies. Grand Junction Central vs Fruita Monument 6-25, 9-25, 17-25 0-3 Montrose vs Grand Junction 25-22, 25-12, 25-13 3-0 Varsity Softball. Eagle Valley vs Palisade 0-12.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1380kcim.com

(PHOTOS) Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: Volleyball Recaps from Tuesday, Sept 14th

25-22, 25-21, 25-18 Kuemper picked up a nice win over Harlan just 3 days after sweeping them in Rockwell City at the South Central Calhoun Tournament on Saturday. The Knights only trailed four times the entire match as they were in control most of the match with leads of 6 in sets 1 and 2 and a 7 point lead in the final set. Harlan made runs to get back into every set and weren’t going away easy but the Knights kept pounding with Sophie Badding, Kamryn Venner, Kenzie Schon and Frannie Glynn. Kuemper won the service battle finishing with 7 aces. The win improves the Knights to 12-4 overall and 3-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
CARROLL, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
New York State
Detroit News

Tigers-White Sox rained out, rescheduled for Monday

Detroit — The Tigers and White Sox will have to wait a few days to finish off this three-game series. The finale Wednesday was postponed because of unrelenting rain. The makeup will be at 1:10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, which was initially an off-day for both teams. Paid tickets...
MLB
thefootballbrainiacs.com

Open Post | Tuesday, September 14th

Recruiting Notes | First Batch from Western Carolina. We have been in touch with the majority of visitors and people around them from the Western Carolina game and we will bring you those updates throughout the week. We will start with a trio of commits who were in town…. ***Sooners...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy