Tuesday September 14th Local Sports
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland — split doubleheader — game one pre-game 1:30, first pitch 2:10 — game two pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40. NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez lined a winning single in the 10th inning, and the New York Yankees overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Monday afternoon in a make-up game, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Aaron Judge hit a tying three-run homer off Alex Colomé with two outs in the eighth inning. New York won for just the fourth time in 16 games following a 13-game winning streak and moved one percentage point ahead of Boston for the second AL wild-card berth. Gleyber Torres lost his shortstop job and was moved to second.www.kglonews.com
