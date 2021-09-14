Tuesday September 14th Local Sports

25-22, 25-21, 25-18 Kuemper picked up a nice win over Harlan just 3 days after sweeping them in Rockwell City at the South Central Calhoun Tournament on Saturday. The Knights only trailed four times the entire match as they were in control most of the match with leads of 6 in sets 1 and 2 and a 7 point lead in the final set. Harlan made runs to get back into every set and weren’t going away easy but the Knights kept pounding with Sophie Badding, Kamryn Venner, Kenzie Schon and Frannie Glynn. Kuemper won the service battle finishing with 7 aces. The win improves the Knights to 12-4 overall and 3-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

CARROLL, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO