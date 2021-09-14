CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Giuliani denies being drunk in rambling 9/11 speech where he did an impression of the Queen, saying he only had one whisky

By Thomas Colson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gbzBB_0bvTfDXa00
Rudy Giuliani. Jacquelyn Martin/AP
  • Rudy Giuliani denied being drunk in rambling 9/11 speech where he did an impression of the Queen.
  • Giuliani told the Daily Mail he only drank one whisky beforehand.
  • Giuliani previously denied being an alcoholic after Trump reportedly said he drank too much.

Donald Trump's former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani denied being drunk during a rambling speech marking the anniversary of 9/11.

Video of the address went viral, showing him doing an impression of Queen Elizabeth II, and prompting some commentators to speculate that he had been drinking.

—Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) September 12, 2021

He told DailyMail.com that he had a single measure of scotch whisky at the Cipriani restaurant in Manhattan before giving the speech on Friday, the day before the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.

He said efforts to portray him as drunk are a political smear.

"Yes I had a scotch. But I was not drunk. There is a deliberate attempt [by] the left-wing to paint me that way," he told the Mail.

He insisted that the last time he was drunk was in college and that now he drinks only "moderate amounts of scotch."

There was widespread speculation on social media last week about whether he had been drunk during the speech after he adopted an English accent and recited an anecdote about the Queen making him an "honorary knight" after the attacks.

He also denied being associated with Prince Andrew and underage girls during the speech — a reference to the ongoing court case in which one of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers is suing Andrew.

He also attacked President Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan after saying "I shouldn't get into this."

Giuliani told the Mail that his impression of the Queen was not meant to be mocking. That is "an interpretation that's totally unfair. I use an English accent," he said.

"And I have never mocked it. I just like to use an English – I imitate Churchill sometimes."

Giuliani in August denied being an alcoholic after Trump White House staffers described him as one.

In an interview with NBC New York, he said he had "never" had a drinking problem.

"I don't think I've ever done an interview drunk. I mean, I drink normally. I like scotch, I drink scotch," he said.

"I'm not an alcoholic. I'm a functioning — I probably function more effectively than 90 percent of the population."

The author Michael Wolff had reported in his book about the Trump White House that Donald Trump had said Giuliani drank too much.

Comments / 7

Timothy McCaskey
8d ago

Rudy Giuliani doesn't drink anymore. He doesn't drink any less; he just doesn't drink any more.

Reply(1)
9
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Donald Trump
FanSided

Stephen Colbert recaps Rudy Giuliani’s 9/11 speech and response

Rudy Giuliani became a national hero in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attack. His leadership as mayor of New York City earned praise from around the country and the world. Twenty years later, Giuliani has a much different public image. And as Stephen Colbert pointed out on The Late Show, Giuliani did little to change that perception during a recent speech.
POLITICS
93.1 WZAK

Video Shows ‘Drunk’ Rudy Giuliani Slurring Words In 9/11 Speech Weeks After Saying He’s ‘Not An Alcoholic’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. As if former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani‘s reputation post-Sept. 11 wasn’t already shaky enough, a speech he gave Saturday night at a dinner commemorating the 9/11 terror attacks suggested he may have had too much to drink — or even be drunk; very drunk, in fact — according to a video of his address.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotch Whisky#9 11#British Royal Family#The Daily Mail#Cipriani#English#Trump White House#Nbc New York
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Donald Trump slams 'not funny' late-night TV, reminisces about appearance on Jimmy Fallon

Former President Donald Trump discussed the border wall, "fake news," and the state of late-night TV in an exclusive interview Friday on "Gutfeld!" Trump noted that it took two and a half years for his administration to start building the border wall, but that his border policies slowed the inflow of both illegal immigrants and substances like Fentanyl across the southern border.
POTUS
talesbuzz.com

Rudy Giuliani Imitates Queen Elizabeth And Denies Hanging Out With Prince Andrew During Bizarre Speech At His Annual 9/11 Dinner

During his annual dinner honoring those we have lost on 9/11, the former mayor of New York City gave a rambling speech where he touched on a lot of things — including an impersonation of Queen Elizabeth II and saying he allegedly never hung out with Prince Andrew. Trust us when we say that it was a super bizarre rant. A series of viral videos shared on social media from the evening showed a seemingly (and allegedly) drunk Giuliani first mocking the monarch’s accent and claiming that Her Majesty offered him a knighthood, which he declined:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Rudy Giuliani says Biden should stay out of NYC on 9/11 anniversary: ‘He doesn’t belong here’

NEW YORK — The spirit of unity didn’t last very long. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani warned President Joe Biden on Friday to stay away from the city during this weekend’s 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, claiming the commander in chief is a persona non grata because of his recent withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Igor Fruman, ex-associate of Giuliani, says he will plead guilty

(Reuters) -Igor Fruman, a former associate of Rudolph Giuliani, told a New York court hearing on Friday he will plead guilty to one criminal count in a campaign finance case. Fruman worked to collect damaging information about Joe Biden before he became U.S. president. Giuliani, a one-time lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, has not been charged or accused of criminal wrongdoing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

US judge reprimands Trump election fraud lawyers

A US judge has issued a blistering ruling against prominent lawyers who represented Donald Trump after his 2020 presidential election defeat. US District Judge Linda Parker described a lawsuit filed in Michigan by Mr Trump's counsel as a "profound abuse of the judicial process". Her 110-page ruling, issued Wednesday, sanctioned...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

237K+
Followers
16K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy