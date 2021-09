Are you passionate about Black Lives Matter and similar movements? Do you want to make your voice heard on these matters? Do you want to help change the world? If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then Black Students for Unity, or BSU, is the perfect club for you. Anyone on campus, regardless of race, can join this club. If they consider themselves an ally of the movement, they are more than welcome to join.

ERIE, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO