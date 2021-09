The Pulse 3D Wireless Headset will be coming in Midnight Black and that version of the headset will be available next month, Sony has confirmed. This follows Sony releasing the DualSense in both Midnight Black and Cosmic Red back in June. However, an exact release date for the Midnight Black headset is yet to be confirmed. With both these accessories getting different colourways, Sony could be getting gearing up to release consoles, or at least faceplates, in different colours. There has been quite a bit of demand from people wanting a black PS5 console as an alternative to the current white one, but no official word on new colours has been released by Sony.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO