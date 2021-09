SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The 114th Fighter Wing is commemorating 75 years with an F-16 painted using historical facts about their aviation heritage. The tail flash showcases the patch utilized by the 114th Tactical Fighter Group from early 1970 to 1991. A red tail stripe features “175th Fighter Squadron” and “114th Fighter Group”. Three red tail stripes replicate the markings on one of the first aircraft flown by the South Dakota Air National Guard, the F-51. Stars under the left and right wings include the last names of all of the 114th Fighter Wing members. The number 53 on the ventral fins represent the original tail number of SDANG founder and WWII ace Joe Foss, a Medal of Honor recipient. The blue paint scheme represents the background of the South Dakota state flag.

