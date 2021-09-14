Dua Lipa announces North American ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour set for 2022
Dua Lipa announced she will hit the road for a North American tour in support of her second studio album ‘Future Nostalgia,’ starting in 2022. The tour will begin Feb. 9 at the FTX Arena in Miami before wrapping up on April 1 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Megan Thee Stallion will be performing at Lipa’s concerts in Denver, Tulsa, Okla., and Phoenix, as Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï joining Lipa as special guest performers.www.coast1045.com
