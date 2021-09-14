CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Declassified FBI records on possible Saudi connection show 9/11 Commission fell short

By Jerry Dunleavy
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWuVW_0bvTdqaz00


N ewly declassified FBI records from 2016 related to the bureau’s investigation of possible links between the 9/11 al Qaeda terrorist attacks and the Saudi government show that 2004's 9/11 Commission Report fell short in a number of ways, missing key details about how Saudis assisted two of the hijackers.

Although Saudi Arabia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks, the 9/11 victims' families have pointed to links such as Omar al Bayoumi, said to have been a former Saudi intelligence officer, and Fahad al Thumairy, a former Saudi Consulate official who helped lead the King Fahd Mosque, who had contacts with Khalid al Mihdhar and Nawaf al Hazmi, two of the 15 Saudis among the 19 hijackers.

Mihdhar and Hazmi, “muscle” hijackers on the plane that crashed into the Pentagon, were the first hijackers to enter the United States, arriving in Los Angeles in January 2000. The two met Bayoumi at a Los Angeles restaurant on Feb. 1, 2000, and he reportedly helped the duo open bank accounts and rent apartments in the same complex as him in San Diego.

The 17 pages of declassified but partially redacted records, dated April 2016, concern the FBI’s “electronic communication” tied to Operation Encore. Many names are redacted, allegedly to protect “personally identifiable information” (PII).

Many of the newly declassified records centered on Bayoumi meeting the two future hijackers at the restaurant, casting serious doubt on his claims the meeting happened by chance.

FBI RELEASES DECLASSIFIED DOCS ON 9/11

“PII stated that he needed to bring Hazmi and Midhar to the Mediterranean Gourmet Restaurant located on Venice Boulevard in Los Angeles,” the FBI wrote.

The bureau said that “after meeting PII at the Consulate in late January 2000, Bayoumi, accompanied by Bin Don, drove to the Mediterranean Gourmet Restaurant where they encountered Hazmi and Midhar” and that “this is the same restaurant” the redacted person said “he needed to deliver Hazmi and Midhar to.”

“Bayoumi’s logistic support to Hazmi and Midhar included transaction, travel assistance, lodging, and financing. Anomalous money transfers within Bayoumi’s bank accounts coincide with translations wherein Bayoumi provided assistance to Hazmi and Midhar,” the bureau continued. “Bayoumi provided statements in 2003 to federal investigators as to how he met Hazmi and Midhar on or about 2/1/2000 and how he assisted them… Bayoumi’s statements are directly contradicted by eyewitness statements.”

According to the 9/11 Commission Report, the hijackers “encountered Omar al Bayoumi and Cayman Bin Don at a halal food restaurant on Venice Boulevard in Culver City, a few blocks away from the King Fahd mosque.”

The report said: “Bayoumi and Bin Don have both told us that they had driven up from San Diego earlier that day so that Bayoumi could address a visa issue and collect some papers from the Saudi Consulate. Bayoumi heard Hazmi and Mihdhar speaking in what he recognized to be Gulf Arabic and struck up a conversation… Bayoumi told them how pleasant San Diego was and offered to help them settle there.”

“Bayoumi has said that he and Bin Don attempted to visit King Fahd mosque after lunch but could not find it. Bin Don, on the other hand, recalls rising the mosque twice that day for prayers, both before and after the meal. Bin Don’s recollection is spotty and inconsistent,” the commission said in 2004. “Bayoumi’s version can be challenged as well, since the mosque is close to the restaurant and Bayoumi had visited it, and the surrounding area, on multiple occasions, including twice within six weeks of February 1. We do not know whether the lunch encounter occurred by chance or design.”

The FBI wrote in 2016 that “approximately one hour prior to meeting Hazmi and Midhar, Bayoumi and Caisin Bin Don visited the Saudi Consulate in Los Angeles and met with” a redacted name, and after the meeting, Bayoumi and bin Don drove to a “Mediterranean Gourmet Restaurant.”

Bayoumi told the FBI there was then a “chance” encounter with Hazmi and Midhar, but the bureau said this was “contradicted in eye-witness descriptions provided by Bin Don.” Bayoumi claimed he heard the two future hijackers talking, recognized their Gulf Arabic accents, then went over to talk with them, but bin Don “contradicts Bayoumi’s statements, saying Bayoumi entered the restaurant and positioned himself to be looking out the front window” and that “when Bayoumi observed Hazmi and Midhar walk into the restaurant, he approached them from a distance where he could not have heard them speaking first.”

FBI Special Agent Jacqueline Maguire testified during a public 9/11 Commission hearing in June 2004 that the bureau had “no direct evidence of a connection between” Thumairy and the two hijackers. In relation to Bayoumi meeting the two hijackers at a restaurant, Maguire also claimed that “all indications is that that meeting was a random encounter.”

“Obviously we disagree quite profoundly with the testimony and, candidly, I think it’s a bit unfortunate that someone from the intelligence sector would express that kind of a view at that time,” a 9/11 family lawyer told the Washington Examiner . “We now know how much remained unexplored as of 2004, and it seems the prudent thing for someone from an intelligence background at that point to say it’s unclear and there’s a lot more to be explored, and it certainly doesn’t seem that there was sufficient evidence, certainly not evidence that’s clear enough, to make that kind of an assessment at that time.”

The 9/11 Commission also said that “after exploring the available leads, we have not found evidence that Thumairy provided assistance to the two operatives.”

Yet, the FBI’s newly declassified records stated that “PII was tasked by Thumairy to assist Hazmi and Midhar while they were in Los Angeles” and that the redacted person described the hijackers as “two very significant people.”

The 9/11 Commission also said "Thumairy has denied preaching anti-Western sermons, much less promoting violent jihad” and that he “claimed not to recognize Hazmi or Mihdhar,” adding that “both denials are somewhat suspect.” The commission said Thumairy “likewise denied knowing” Bayoumi, “even though witnesses and telephone records establish that the two men had contact with each other.”

The declassified FBI records said that “Bayoumi stated he never spoke to Hazmi or Midhar about Jihad,” but one month after 9/11, the ex-wife of a redacted individual was interviewed, saying she met Bayoumi multiple times, that “Bayoumi was always talking about the Islamic community needs to take action,” and that he told her and her husband they were “at Jihad.”

The 9/11 Commission Report concluded: "We have found no evidence that the Saudi government as an institution or senior Saudi officials individually funded the organization.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A 9/11 family lawyer said Monday: “That language was always, in our estimation, very carefully crafted to allow for the possibility that there were officials in the Saudi government that the 9/11 Commission was not characterizing as ‘senior Saudi officials’ who had played a role in all of this, and the report itself very clearly left open the possibility that Thumairy and Bayoumi had played some role in supporting the hijackers.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

FBI Releases Newly Declassified Documents of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks; Relatives of the Victims Believe Saudi Government is Involved in the Assault

The FBI has declassified a 16-page document relating to logistical assistance given to two Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. FBI Released the Newly Declassified Document of 9/11 Terrorist Attacks During its 20th Anniversary. In a recently published article in MSN News, the...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

FBI releases declassified document on 9/11 attacks

The FBI released late Saturday a newly declassified document related to its investigation into the planning of the 9/11 attacks and the alleged role of Saudi Arabia's government. Why it matters: The FBI's publishing of the document on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks is expected to be the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Intercept

9/11 and the Saudi Connection

None of the issues still lingering 20 years after the 9/11 attacks have been as persistent — or as emotionally wrenching for the families of the victims — as the question of whether Saudi Arabia provided funding and other assistance for the worst terrorist attack in American history. Of the...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Saudis#N Ewly#Al Qaeda#Saudi Consulate#Pentagon#Operation Encore#Pii#Gulf Arabic
NBC San Diego

Retired FBI Agent Gives Insight on Newly Declassified Record of 9/11 Attacks

Retired FBI Agent Gives Insight on Newly Declassified Record of 9/11 Attacks. After 20 years and hundreds of pages of intelligence reports, some of the families of the nearly three thousand people killed on September 11, 2001 still want answers—and they’re fighting their own government to get them. “The world's...
SAN DIEGO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Newly Declassified FBI Report on 9/11 Does Not Prove Saudi Government Involvement

A heavily redacted declassified document released by the FBI on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks does not contain proof that senior Saudi government officials were complicit. The 16-page summary report provides details of the contacts two Saudi hijackers had in the weeks before the attacks, based on an interview conducted in 2015, but does not draw direct ties to the Saudi government. President Joe Biden has asked the Justice Department to review classified documents under pressure from victims’ families who have filed a lawsuit in New York claiming the Saudi government was complicit in the terror plot. Additional documents are expected to be declassified in the coming months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Florida Bulldog

FBI declassifies and releases long-sought Operation Encore document about probe of possible Saudi government 9/11 complicity

The FBI, complying with President Biden’s recent executive order, made public late Saturday night a previously classified April 4, 2016 “review and analysis” report about Operation Encore, the bureau’s highly sensitive investigation of possible Saudi complicity in the 9/11 terrorist attack. The 16-page report is nevertheless heavily redacted in ways...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Saudi Arabia
epbusinessjournal.com

Long-Secret FBI Report Reveals New Connections Between 9/11 Hijackers and Saudi Religious Officials in U.S.

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. A long-suppressed FBI report on Saudi Arabia’s connections to the 9/11 plot has revealed that Saudi religious officials stationed in the United States had more significant connections to two of the hijackers than has been previously known.
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
stardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Drug cartels exploiting overwhelmed Texas Border Patrol

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
The US Sun

US warns Russia B-2 bombers are ‘on Moscow’s doorstep’ with pics of jets training to ‘mitigate threats’

THE United States has issued a reminder to Russia that it has B-2 bombers “on Moscow’s doorstep” with a picture of jets training in the region to “mitigate threats.”. The US Mission to Nato posted a picture to Twitter that showed a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flying alongside F-15s from the US Air Force and Eurofighter Typhoons from the Royal Air Force.
MILITARY
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
142K+
Followers
50K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy