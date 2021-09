Kelly Ripa got emotional when speaking about the ‘brutally painful’ experience of dropping her youngest child off at the University of Michigan. Kelly Ripa, 50, is feeling all the emotions now that she and husband Mark Consuelos, 50, are officially “empty nesters.” The famous couple closed out their summer by taking their son Joaquin Consuelos, 18, to the University of Michigan for the start of his first semester of freshman year, and Kelly reflected on that emotional experience during Tuesday’s episode of her talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan. “We took our youngest child to college, we dropped him off. It was hard,” she told co-host Ryan Seacrest. “It was really hard.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO