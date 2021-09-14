CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Our View: Healthy development a good sign

The Free Press
The Free Press
 8 days ago

One of the things you often hear from people who see Mankato and North Mankato after being gone for several years is how much the cities have changed and grown.

Those of us who’ve been here for years, maybe all our lives, don’t always notice the changes as they’ve slowly unfolded over the decades.

But it’s worth pondering just how much development and improvement there have been.

Downtown Mankato was, not that long ago, a rather typical, aging and deteriorating city center as retail moved to the hilltop. Today it is a vital business center. The first transformation brought more restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. Recently more businesses have been attracted to new office space downtown, and people are drawn to apartments as they appreciate working and living in a energetic urban setting.

The downtown makeover continues at an impressive pace with some big projects. The new Bridge Plaza building began to tie together the downtown and Old Town. Soon the Landmark building on Main Street will be renovated for commercial and residential and a new distillery. Kitty-corner, a former bank will be replaced with the “Burton Building” that will feature a six-story apartment building and adjacent commercial/office building.

In North Mankato, Belgrade Avenue has seen older buildings renovated for new business uses and vacant lots continue to be filled in. The recent addition of Frandsen Bank brought a dramatic change to the look and feel of Belgrade.

On Mankato’s and North Mankato’s hilltops, both industrial and residential developments continue at impressive rates. North Mankato’s Northport Industrial Park has proven a popular spot for new or expanding industries, while Mankato’s Eastwood Industrial Park also grows, adding to the massive Walmart distribution center that opened several years ago and the new Johnson Outdoors plant.

And developers are racing to build residential housing of all manner as the east side of Mankato moves ever closer to Eagle Lake.

Unrestrained growth can cause many problems, but both cities have been mindful of having necessary planning and zoning and building requirements that may sometimes seem cumbersome to some developers but ensure orderly growth.

The healthy amount of development in both communities is good for all residents. It takes a lot of property tax burden off homeowners and it provides more entertainment, shopping, living and work options.

The cities’ growth is something to be proud of and to celebrate.

Comments / 0

 

