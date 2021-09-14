CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Dyscalculia?

adafruit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe often hear about dyslexia, but dyscalculia isn’t somethin we hear about as much. Here’s some info from the Dyscalculia Blog:. So what is dyscalculia exactly? Dyscalculia is a learning difficulty that affects around five percent of the population. People with dyscalculia may be intelligent and creative but struggle enormously with basic mathematical problems. During childhood, specific regions of the brain develop and become specialised in the processing of numbers and mathematical thinking. In children with dyscalculia, the development of these specialised brain functions lags behind that of their peers.

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

adafruit.com

When did dinosaurs become birds?

How can a large animal like a velociraptor develop into the little birds we see today?. Today’s birds evolved from dinosaurs, which makes them dinosaurs! The same way bats are mammals, birds are a strange type of dinosaur that got small, evolved wings and developed the ability to fly. Stop...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Making a stretch sensor with a nylon stocking @kobakant

How to Get What You Want demonstrates a stretch sensor made of skin colored stockings and thin resistive yarn (Bekinox BK50/2) embroidery. It is sensitive to stretch and distortion of the main fabric. See the video below and the post here. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Subscribe to the Adafruit Youtube channel! #Youtube #AdafruitLearnSystem

Are you subscribed to the Adafruit Youtube channel? If you're not already subscribed, click here! http://adafru.it/subscribe . It's a free and easy way to keep up with our newest episodes. Here's some of what we're up to. Electronics show and tell every Wednesday at 7:30pm ET. Adafruit Ask an Engineer...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Raspberry Pi GPS Logger #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

This instructable explains you how to build a compact GPS logger with a raspberry pi zero. The main advantage to this system is that it include a battery and is therefore very compact. The device stores the data in a .nmea file. The following data can easily be shown in...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

The Ultimate Python Cheat Sheet #Python @EricTheCoder_

Eric The Coder posts an Ultimate Python Cheat Sheet on Dev. Here is my cheat sheet I created along my learning journey. If you have any recommendations (addition/subtraction) let me know. Check out all the cool tips here. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

VIDEO: 1980 Texas Instruments “Programmer Calculator”

1980 was a different world. Things we now take for granted, like doing math on a computer — A MACHINE DESIGNED TO DO MATH — were often impractical. You might’ve kept a calculator alongside your computer so you could math while you math. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

ICYMI: 3D Hangouts This Week – Starro Mask, Blasters and Zombies #3DPrinting

This week @adafruit we’re making a Starro inspired mask with HalloWing. Prototyping a prop from Star Trek and a mini LED matrix. A zombie Captain America for Timelapse Tuesday, creppy! YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/axIlF0210d4. Learn Guide. Starro YouTube Video. HallowWing M0 & M4. 500mah Battery. NinjaFlex 1.75mm White. IS31FL3741 LED Matrix.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

What would it take to make human trips to Mars work?

In this case I mean subatomic particles zipping around space at extremely high velocities. These can penetrate the human body and smack into our DNA molecules in the cells, which can cause replication errors (bad) or do so much damage the cells die (worse). In small doses the body can repair the damage, but if the dose is too high — either through one big event or low levels for a long time — it can be fatal.
ASTRONOMY
adafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: In-System Programming Connectors – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

A quick look at some common programming connectors you're likely to encounter.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: PTC Fuses – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

PTC fuses protect circuits from too much current & reset themselves after a little cooling off.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

The Great Search: MEMS analog microphone #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey @DigiKey @Adafruit

On today's Great Search (video): we're now used to parts being unavailable, and when designing a new board, we noticed the MEMS microphone we've used before, SPW2430, is NRND (Not Recommended for New Designs). Let's look at some alternatives for analog MEMS mics!. See on Digi-Key at https://www.digikey.com/short/d2w32b4d. See episodes...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Updated guide – Using the RP2040 with the Adafruit NeoPXL8 FeatherWing and Library

Updated guide – Using the RP2040 with the Adafruit NeoPXL8 FeatherWing and Library! NeoPXL8 now also works on boards with the RP2040 microcontroller, such as the Raspberry Pi Pico or Adafruit Feather RP2040.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Why Hyperlinks are Blue

Follow along Elise Blanchard’s journey through tech and internet history to get to the bottom of blue hyperlinks in this piece from Distilled:. But now, I find myself all consumed by the question, WHY are links blue? WHO decided to make them blue? WHEN was this decision made, and HOW has this decision made such a lasting impact?
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Tattoos & Tales from the Making

This project sounds super lovely, and saturated with the spirit of summer, from Plusea. tucked away under the shade of a tree, a pop-up tattoo studio by day, at night transforms into a stage for telling tales from the making. The Headless Pin Tattoo Studio is open to all, and always hiring. come by and let us temporairilly tattoo you with a design that captures your current project. while we work on you, lay back, relax, tell us about your practice. what are you making? why are you making? open up to us, tell us more, what ideas are you chasing? what ideas are chasing you?
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

Nikon Small World Winners Accounced #ArtTuesday

The 2021 Photomicrography Competition winners have been published! Check out the Top 20, Honorable Mentions, Images of Distinction and Judges.
DESIGN
adafruit.com

Sian Proctor is the first Black woman to pilot a spacecraft

As the pilot for the Inspiration4 mission, Sian Proctor is inspiration to never give up on your goals. From the New York Times:. Dr. Proctor, who is African American and holds a doctorate in science education, had come close to becoming an astronaut the old-fashioned way. She said that in 2009, she was among 47 finalists whom NASA selected from 3,500 applications. The space agency chose nine new astronauts that year. Dr. Proctor was not one of them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

ICYMI Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter: CircuitPython 7.0.0 Released and More! #Python #ICYMI #CircuitPython @micropython @ThePSF

If you missed Tuesday's Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter, here is the ICYMI (in case you missed it) version. To never miss another issue, subscribe now! – You'll get one terrific newsletter each Tuesday (before this post). 9,039 subscribers worldwide!. The next newsletter goes out in a week and being subscribed...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Baffling Bubbles Puzzles: Nervous System X Chris Yates

So rad! Via Nervous System blog. Baffling Bubbles is a brain bending wooden puzzle brought to you by Nervous System and artist Chris Yates. Each colorful bubble is a mini puzzle; they aggregate to form a larger puzzle, creating multiple levels of puzzling play. Every Babbling Bubbles Puzzle is one of a kind and features a unique computer generated cut pattern that combines Nervous System’s squiggly pieces with Chris Yates’ enigmatic connectors shaped like spirals, hammers, waves and more! There are five color schemes based on Chris Yates’ spray paint textures.
COMPUTER SCIENCE

