What is Dyscalculia?
We often hear about dyslexia, but dyscalculia isn’t somethin we hear about as much. Here’s some info from the Dyscalculia Blog:. So what is dyscalculia exactly? Dyscalculia is a learning difficulty that affects around five percent of the population. People with dyscalculia may be intelligent and creative but struggle enormously with basic mathematical problems. During childhood, specific regions of the brain develop and become specialised in the processing of numbers and mathematical thinking. In children with dyscalculia, the development of these specialised brain functions lags behind that of their peers.blog.adafruit.com
