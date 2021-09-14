What is Dyscalculia?

This project sounds super lovely, and saturated with the spirit of summer, from Plusea. tucked away under the shade of a tree, a pop-up tattoo studio by day, at night transforms into a stage for telling tales from the making. The Headless Pin Tattoo Studio is open to all, and always hiring. come by and let us temporairilly tattoo you with a design that captures your current project. while we work on you, lay back, relax, tell us about your practice. what are you making? why are you making? open up to us, tell us more, what ideas are you chasing? what ideas are chasing you?

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO