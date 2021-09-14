Steel firms need to step up and invest in new tech to reach carbon budgets: Industry Tracker

Blockchain technology firm CoreLedger this week added a pair of industry veterans to its advisory board. David Ishag is the CEO of Beaurivage Finance SA, a Swiss wealth management company providing portfolio management, investment advisory and family office services. He has more than three decades of experience in private banking and equity and also worked in mobile and online marketing. His resume includes stints at Barclays Merchant Bank, BZW in London, Republic National Bank of New York, Union Bancaire Privée in Geneva, and Y2K Finance, a $2 billion company on the Irish Stock Exchange. Ishag served as vice chairman CIO of Wharton Asset Management and was founder and chairman of wireless company Pogo Technology Limited and Espotting Media, sold in 2004 for USD 170 Million.
