CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

How to make new friends as an adult

By Art Markman
Fast Company
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you check out your social media feeds, you’ll see that you’re probably connected to a lot of people. But how many of those people are your friends? Probably not many. Some of your connections are professional colleagues. Some are people you knew a long time ago or distant relatives you want to be able to keep track of. Still others may be people whose updates you follow, but you don’t know personally. Only a small number of those connections would really qualify as friends.

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dear Fiona: I recently got a job – but my husband still expects me to do all the housework

The problem…“I have been married for 25 years and had three wonderful sons, all of whom have now left home or are at university. My two oldest are doing well, have established careers and great partners. My youngest is studying biochemistry and has a job lined up after that. He will eventually have to move away for that job, so I do not anticipate he or his brothers returning home any time soon.“With this in mind, I got a job last year with a local IT firm; I enjoy it and it’s gone well. It’s challenging work involving quite long...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
chatelaine.com

Libra: What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Love, Work, Friends And More

Libra is an air sign that is concerned with fairness, beauty and connection. Your ruling planet is relationship-oriented Venus. You tend to think of things in the context of relationships, and are at your best when you have a partner in crime. Quality and aesthetics are of utmost importance to you and without them you just feel off. Indecision and FOMO (fear of missing out) can plague you, but you’ve got to pick sides and make choices in life. The pro tip for this most classic Libra problem is to strive to be authentic instead of accommodating.
LIFESTYLE
Axios Twin Cities

Survey: Making friends in the Twin Cities is hard

Despite Twin Cities dwellers' best efforts, the region is not the easiest place to make friends — and Minnesotans tend to stick together, according to the roughly 750 Axios Twin Cities readers who filled out our informal survey. Why it matters: Friendships are on the decline nationally, Axios' Mike Allen...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Record-Journal

First year college student gives advice on making new friends

September is here and most college students have settled into their dorms. With the stress of the move melting away, for some, a new feeling of uncertainty sets in. For some students, this fall will be the first time they are learning in person since March of 2020. First year students who typically struggle to adjust are now faced with an added challenge. With a pandemic, change, and the return of deadlines for students, it is easy to slip into a feeling of isolation. With the right mindset though, you’ll learn that support and friendship wait all around you.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coin Collecting#Friendship#Tiktok
UV Cavalier Daily

Top 10 ways to make friends in your classes

Nothing is more reassuring for a person who doesn’t know anyone in their class to have someone come up to them and introduce themselves. Introducing yourself to the person sitting alone in your lecture opens up the door for more dialogue and the ability to ask clarifying questions surrounding the material. If you also don’t know anyone in your class, this gives you at least one person to talk to that day.
SOCIETY
outsidemagazine

How to Introduce a Friend to the Outdoors

In my early twenties I was convinced that I’d never be lonely if I could make other people love the things I love, which is why I became a nature guide (and also a writer). Though I no longer believe this to be particularly true—I’ve moved on to other fallacies—I still consider it an incredible privilege when people trust me enough to lead them in something new outdoors. It’s also a role that comes with responsibility: how you introduce people to the outdoors plays a huge part in whether they feel comfortable, welcome, and like they belong. So let’s say your friend mentions that they’d like to try hiking—or camping, or kayaking, or any number of outdoorsy things that can be daunting to newbies—and asks if you’ll bring them along. Hooray! How do you make sure the experience is positive? Here are some tips for helping friends or loved ones (of all ages) feel like this whole outdoors thing might be for them, too.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
lifewire.com

How to Find Friends' Playlists on Spotify

This article explains how to find someone's playlist on Spotify and what to do if you can't connect to a friend's playlist collection on the service. Finding someone's playlist on Spotify is simple to do once you know where to look. There are multiple different ways of doing so. Here's a look at one of the fastest methods.
MUSIC
outerbanksvoice.com

How two friends created a Classic

When longtime friends Greg Sherman and Stephen Lamm were kids growing up in Southern Shores and catching waves at the local break, neither of them could have known that their love of surfing would morph into something that would benefit the Outer Banks community every year. But for the past...
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
Belief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
RELIGION
Ultimate Unexplained

Houston, Texas Girl Thinks Mom is an Alien After She Found Her Passport

You know those heavy cries that kids can do where they're inconsolable? Don't matter what you tell this kid mom, you're an alien now. A pretty adorable video is going viral right now here in Texas. Houston's own Shaakira Brandon shared the video of her daughter having a breakdown after finding her passport. She says it's because she recently let her daughter watch Men In Black.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

High School Friend Speaks Out on Gabby Petito’s Relationship with Brian Laundrie: ‘Very High Highs and Very Low Lows’

If you examine both Gabby Petito’s and Brian Laundrie’s social media accounts, it appears the couple were happily in love. Sharing kisses. Bragging about each other. Cooking meals together. It’s more blossoming young romance than a horror story. However, beneath the surface of that seemingly perfect relationship, friends are divulging that the two often struggled to stay balanced.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy