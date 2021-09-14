Teacher Stuck with $1,400 Fine from Library System that Killed Fines
The model embraced by most public libraries for retrieving borrowed materials has historically been a simple one: forget to return the item, you pay the price. The San Diego Public Library became part of a group of trailblazers when it abandoned this system in 2018, joining the less than 10 percent of American libraries around that time that’d done away with daily overdue fees, according to the Library Journal.www.voiceofsandiego.org
Comments / 0