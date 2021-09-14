CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinedigm Regains Compliance With Nasdaq

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 10, the Nasdaq informed Cinedigm Corp's (NASDAQ: CIDM) compliance to the listing standards after filing the 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30. Nasdaq considered the matter to be closed. The company received the deficiency notice from Nasdaq on August 27 for failing to file its Quarterly Report...

www.benzinga.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinedigm Corp#Cidm#Quarterly Report
