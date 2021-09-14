CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Jenny Schlecht: It's hard to make changes where the roots run deep

By Jenny Schlecht
Pine And Lakes News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I type this column, my hands and arms are aching and sore from a Labor Day weekend full of digging. It started, as is not unusual for me, late one night when I should have already been in bed. I had just finished packing for a short work trip the next morning when I realized something was wrong with our plumbing. After some investigation and some mopping up sewage, we realized we had a clog in our septic system.

www.pineandlakes.com

Comments / 0

Related
ndsuspectrum.com

Change is hard

The saying, “nothing lasts forever” has more depth and seems to ring more true the older we get. The idea seems insignificant but the challenge is accepting that concept once it is something you wish would have been permanent. The proposal of change can seem rewarding but the process of...
JIM ROHN
thelandonline.com

Deep Roots: Many steps can be taken while going for a walk

Two of my children showed goats this year as a county fair first. The three goats they took to the fair were born on our farm in April and have been handled since day one. We quickly learned, however, that the saying “stubborn as an old billy goat” also pertains to the junior class of wethers as well.
PETS
1063radiolafayette.com

LOPA Trail Run For Life: Rooted In Love

LOPA’s 8th Annual Trail Run for Life 5k – 10k – Fun Run is Sunday, October 24, 2021. Register now and help honor LOPA’s heroes, families and those who have been given the Gift of Life. Early registration is encouraged. The cost is $30 until October 10 and $40 after...
CARENCRO, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Pine And Lakes News

Grims Tales: 10 tricks to learn good habits

One thing I was not prepared for growing up is how hard it is to create new good habits. Everyone focuses on breaking bad habits, but not much is said about creating new habits. So I gathered ideas from friends on the internet. Sadly, when I quoted and mentioned those who helped, this column got too long. So I went with a shorter list, but my thanks to those who helped.
WEIGHT LOSS
InspireMore

‘Dad, it’s weird, but I think I pooped my pants!’ Minutes later, it hits me. ‘That’s not poop!’: Dad transforms into ‘the period fairy’ after realizing daughter is experiencing first cycle

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. ‘Dad, it’s weird, but think I pooped my pants!’ So, I rush to school, bring her a change of undies, put the old ones in a bag, and rush back to my conference call. I threw the bag in the kitchen trash.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Only In North Carolina

A Mysterious Woodland Trail In North Carolina Will Take You To The Original Rattlesnake Lodge Ruins

North Carolina is home to quite a number of ghost towns found deep in the woods and only accessible by way of a trail cut through the forest. One of the most fascinating ruins you’ll encounter trail side in the Tar Heel State is that of the old Rattlesnake Lodge, near Weaverville and Bull Gap. […] The post A Mysterious Woodland Trail In North Carolina Will Take You To The Original Rattlesnake Lodge Ruins appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
ETOnline.com

Winter Leggings You Can Wear with Almost Anything

Fall is finally here, and you know what that means: the coziest of seasons is nearly upon us! Last winter, the pandemic made it easier for many of us to stay inside, nice and snug, throughout the majority of the season. With the right pair of fleece-lined leggings or winter leggings, maintaining that level of comfort through the end of this year should be a total breeze, even as we’re leaving the house more and more.
APPAREL
Outsider.com

High School Friend Speaks Out on Gabby Petito’s Relationship with Brian Laundrie: ‘Very High Highs and Very Low Lows’

If you examine both Gabby Petito’s and Brian Laundrie’s social media accounts, it appears the couple were happily in love. Sharing kisses. Bragging about each other. Cooking meals together. It’s more blossoming young romance than a horror story. However, beneath the surface of that seemingly perfect relationship, friends are divulging that the two often struggled to stay balanced.
RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

10 best dog beds to help your pup snooze in comfort and style

Sleeping with your dog (or dogs) in bed is a great way to feel close to them...until it’s two hours before the alarm clock goes off and a paw jabs you in the face for the fourth time that night. And even if your pups are polite sleepers, there are times when they just need to have a space of their own to lie down, stretch out, curl up, and nap the day away. We looked at some of the top-rated and highest selling pet beds on the market to determine which look like the best deal while being...
PETS
Only In Pennsylvania

Land Of Little Horses, The Most Unique Theme Park In Pennsylvania, Is A True Hidden Gem

A day at a theme park? Yes, please! Pennsylvania’s certainly no stranger to theme parks that offer non-stop thrills and excitement, whether we want to stay cool in the water or get an adrenaline rush on a roller coaster. However, the most unique theme park in Pennsylvania looks a whole lot different than your traditional […] The post Land Of Little Horses, The Most Unique Theme Park In Pennsylvania, Is A True Hidden Gem appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Citizen Online

Root beer float treats make learning sweet

Hard work on a science lesson came with a sweet reward. Emily Burns’s second grade class at Inman Elementary capped off a lesson on changing states of matter by making root beer floats. While learning about the different states of matter (solid, liquid, gas), the class made floats to watch...
EDUCATION
Only In West Virginia

Dine In The Shade Of An 800-Year-Old Tree At The Oak Restaurant In West Virginia

Just outside one of West Virginia’s most famed state parks you can find an unparalleled dining opportunity: The Oak Restaurant. If you’re traveling through the area at any season of the year, The Oak Restaurant is an experience you can’t afford to miss. Learn more at The Oak’s website or Facebook page. Combine it with […] The post Dine In The Shade Of An 800-Year-Old Tree At The Oak Restaurant In West Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
RESTAURANTS
bestproducts.com

This Heated Cat House Will Keep Outdoor Kitties Warm Through Freezing Temperatures

Being an outdoor cat is all fine and dandy, I’d imagine, until it’s negative degrees outside and you’re jealous of the domestic cats who have access to indoor warmth. Consider this problem solved, because now your outdoor or feral cat will be riding out the cold weather in a heated cat house from K&H Pet Products.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy