COVID in California: Contra Costa County latest to require vaccination or testing for restaurants, gyms, indoor concerts

A wave of Bay Area restaurants and pop-ups have recently closed temporarily to give time off to employees feeling the mental and physical drain of working during the pandemic. San Francisco is allocating $42 million in workforce training programs to help over 10,000 residents recover from the pandemic. The severe flu season that experts feared last year during the height of the pandemic fizzled in the face of worldwide lockdowns and masking. But influenza could loom again this fall now that California schools, restaurants, bars and even conventions are in business again.