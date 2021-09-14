CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID in California: Contra Costa County latest to require vaccination or testing for restaurants, gyms, indoor concerts

By Aidin Vaziri, Danielle Echeverria, Rita Beamish, Dominic Fracassa
San Francisco Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wave of Bay Area restaurants and pop-ups have recently closed temporarily to give time off to employees feeling the mental and physical drain of working during the pandemic. San Francisco is allocating $42 million in workforce training programs to help over 10,000 residents recover from the pandemic. The severe flu season that experts feared last year during the height of the pandemic fizzled in the face of worldwide lockdowns and masking. But influenza could loom again this fall now that California schools, restaurants, bars and even conventions are in business again.

CNN

Why many thousands of Haitians converged on the US-Mexico border

(CNN) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have appeared at the US-Mexico border seeking to cross the Rio Grande and find refuge in the US. Conservative lawmakers are accusing the Biden administration of failing to head off another crisis at the border and the distressing images of the massive migrant camp in Del Rio, Texas, backs up that idea. At the same time, human rights activists are condemning images of US border agents, mounted on horseback, trying to head off migrants almost as if they're herding cattle.
DEL RIO, TX
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
