Concord, NC

Concord Police Foundation to host Blue Line Fishing Tournament on Saturday

By David Whisenant
WBTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Foundation will host the First Annual Blue Line Memorial Fishing Tournament on Saturday at the Badin Lake Ramp in New London. Participants and interested parties can come to honor the memory of fallen Concord Police Officer and Rowan County native Jason Shuping. This tournament is a family friendly event with raffle items, and lunch will be provided. Pre-register for a chance to win a $250 Bass Pro Gift card.

