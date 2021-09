The Bug, Bendik Giske and more have joined the bill for the Kraków festival. Unsound has shared full details of the music programme for its 2021 edition next month. The Bug is set to return to the festival, performing live with collaborators Dis Fig and Flowdan, as well as another yet-to-be-announced MC, while Errorsmith and Fiedel will reunite as MMM for a new live show ahead of the release of a forthcoming album from the duo. Elsewhere on the lineup, Juliana Huxtable, Ziúr and visual artist Theresa Baumgartner will team up live for only the second time ever under the collective alias Off License.

