Jenny Schlecht: It's hard to make changes where the roots run deep

Fall is finally here, and you know what that means: the coziest of seasons is nearly upon us! Last winter, the pandemic made it easier for many of us to stay inside, nice and snug, throughout the majority of the season. With the right pair of fleece-lined leggings or winter leggings, maintaining that level of comfort through the end of this year should be a total breeze, even as we’re leaving the house more and more.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO