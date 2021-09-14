CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art on the Rocks takes place this weekend at Noccalula Falls

Gadsden Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fall showcase, Art on the Rocks, takes place this weekend at Noccalula Falls. The event will be open to the public during normal operation hours of the park on Saturday and Sunday. “We’ve been adding new vendors weekly with 80 total vendors,” said Jen Wethington, parks and recreation Director...

www.gadsdentimes.com

mypanhandle.com

33rd Annual Oktoberfest to take place this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Dust off your lederhosen and get ready for Historic Downtown Panama City’s 33rd Annual Oktoberfest. The free event will take place Saturday, September 25th, from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Harrison Avenue. The event offers fun for the whole family and will include craft booths, face painting, as well as live music, craft beer tasting and seasonal and food booths with authentic German cuisine.
PANAMA CITY, FL
ABC 33/40 News

Noccalula Falls Animal Habitat to reopen Friday

The Noccalula Falls animal habitat will reopen on Friday, September 10, 2021, after being closed for more than four months. The habitat closed in early May when a fire destroyed the petting zoo. The barn has not been rebuilt, but several outdoor enclosures have been updated and guests will be...
ANIMALS
Bradford Era

Heart of the Arts auction this weekend at the Fall Music and Art Fest

Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center will wrap up its Heart of the Arts project with an auction of the heart pallets that were created by local and regional artists at the Fall Music and Art Fest on Festival Way in downtown Bradford this weekend. Art enthusiasts can preview the...
BRADFORD, PA
Hampshire Review

Arts fest buzzing this weekend

ROMNEY — Clear your schedules this weekend: arts, entertainment and fun for the whole family makes its way to Romney for the 3rd annual Hampshire Highlands Arts and Music Festival on Saturday. There will be food. There will be music. There will be an opportunity for young festivalgoers to learn...
ROMNEY, WV
cbslocal.com

Edina Fall Into The Arts Festival

The Edina Fall into the Arts Festival is September 11th and 12th at Centennial Lakes Park. For more information, click here.
FESTIVAL
KVOE

Allen Veterans Fall Festival taking place all day Saturday

The Allen Veterans Fall Festival is coming Saturday, and there is literally something for just about everybody on the schedule. The activity list begins with a biscuits and gravy breakfast at the American Legion at 7 am and ends after dark with fireworks. In between, organizer Shelley Mann says there will be a special reenactment campground and a Wild West demonstration through the day — and “Gunsmoke” actor Buck Taylor, who played Newly, has signed one of the featured auction items.
FESTIVAL
Mining Journal

Art on the Mountain set for this weekend

MARQUETTE — For those who have been missing Art on the Rocks, there’s a chance this weekend to enjoy Art on the Mountain. The former has been canceled for the last two summers due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 restrictions, and organizers are fully expecting its return to Ellwood A. Mattson Lower Harbor Park in 2022.
MARQUETTE, MI
sherwoodoregon.gov

Fall Art Walk

The library is partnering with Rotary Club of Sherwood to bring you a craft activity that promotes peace at the Fall Art Walk. Join us at a table on the plaza on Pine Street. Pick up a map of the route at the library and visit each stop to get a stamp. Turn in a finished map to win a fantastic prize basket.
VISUAL ART
nashvillelifestyles.com

OZ Arts' Fall Fundraiser

After a year hiatus, OZ Arts’ fall fundraiser returns for a festive evening under the stars. The benefit bash invites guests to sample whiskey, wine, and everything fine while enjoying good company, local art, and live and silent auctions. All proceeds support OZ Arts’ mission to create innovative and accessible artistic opportunities for artists, audiences, and students in Middle Tennessee.
CHARITIES
4newsplus.com

The Wrightwood Arts Center Reopens With The Fall Arts Weekend

The Wrightwood Arts Center (WAC) is pleased to announce their official reopening with a Fall Arts Weekend. On Saturday, September 18th, at 1pm the Friends of the Library will host a presentation by Jean Gillingwators and Blackbird Press on Broadsides. Broadsides are printed on one side of a sheet of paper, broadsides were first used to print ballads, news information, proclamations, government business, and notices of meetings. The free exhibit will be open to the public from 1-4pm at the WAC located above the Village Grind at 6020 Park Drive- #5. Guests will be able to see 25 broadsides as well as several letterpress printed books made by hand by Gillingswators. At 3pm at the Village Grind there will be live music provided by Wes & Jango, a music duo based in Wrightwood, consisting of husband and wife Kris & Dylann Sveen.
ENTERTAINMENT
Kingsport Times-News

Fall Folk Arts Festival returns to Exchange Place with safety protocols in place

Exchange Place Living History Farm will once again usher in the autumn season with its popular Fall Folk Arts, albeit with some COVID safety protocols in place. The harvest season celebration, which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 26, from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $5, with anyone under the age of 12 admitted free.
KINGSPORT, TN
passyunkpost.com

For the weekend: Art at the Market in Dickinson Square

Dickinson Square’s Art at the Market event will feature well-crafted items and a lauded dance performance. As president of the Friends of Dickinson Square Park, Eileen Gargano works with her peers to present an assortment of events that everyone can enjoy at the green space located at 1600 E. Moyamensing Ave. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, their inviting environs will host Art at the Market, a celebration that dovetails their thriving farmers’ market with the talents of close to two dozen creative individuals and dancers set to bid farewell to summer.
THEATER & DANCE
Nisqually Valley News

Harvest Festival Set to Take Place This Weekend at Yelm City Park

Yelm’s first Fall Harvest Festival will bring autumn-themed activities for the whole family to Yelm City Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. There will be more than 100 vendors at the event between those at the Yelm Farmers Market, which will be running simultaneously, and those brought by festival coordinator LaDonna Shea Hockaday of Simply Events by LaDonna.
YELM, WA
The Evening News

Art festival to take place Saturday at Mount Saint Francis

FLOYD COUNTY — Two local organizations are collaborating this year for an outdoor festival showcasing nature and art. The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana has joined the Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality to present Monarch Festival at MountFest, which will take place noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Mount Saint Francis in Floyd County.
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
shepherdexpress.com

WMSE’S 5th Annual Art & Music Takes Place Friday

The Milwaukee arts community will come together on Friday, September 17 for WMSE’s 5th annual Art & Music event, Presented by Colectivo and Indeed Brewing at the Historic Pritzlaff Building. The space will transform into a studio fit for artists, musicians and party-goers of all kinds. Local artist Luke Chappelle...
MILWAUKEE, WI
elizabethton.com

Elizabethton’s ‘Covered Bridge Days’ to take place this weekend

Covered Bridge Days returns to Elizabethton this weekend, bringing live music, homemade arts and crafts, good food and good times for the community. One of the best-known annual festivals in Carter County, Covered Bridge Days was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. It returns on Friday and continues through Sunday, Sept. 26.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Newton Daily News

Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show this weekend

Make plans now to attend the Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Show Sept. 24-26 in the Varied Industries Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. This is Iowa’s largest show, with more than 250 talented exhibitors from eight states presenting and selling the midwest’s finest handcrafts. This show...
IOWA STATE

