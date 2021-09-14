Art on the Rocks takes place this weekend at Noccalula Falls

The Wrightwood Arts Center (WAC) is pleased to announce their official reopening with a Fall Arts Weekend. On Saturday, September 18th, at 1pm the Friends of the Library will host a presentation by Jean Gillingwators and Blackbird Press on Broadsides. Broadsides are printed on one side of a sheet of paper, broadsides were first used to print ballads, news information, proclamations, government business, and notices of meetings. The free exhibit will be open to the public from 1-4pm at the WAC located above the Village Grind at 6020 Park Drive- #5. Guests will be able to see 25 broadsides as well as several letterpress printed books made by hand by Gillingswators. At 3pm at the Village Grind there will be live music provided by Wes & Jango, a music duo based in Wrightwood, consisting of husband and wife Kris & Dylann Sveen.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO