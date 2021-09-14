DeCroce puts forward some big ideas on her way out
When your chances of changing anything are small, maybe it’s time to think big. Assemblymember Betty Lou DeCroce (R-Morris), whose time in the Legislature expires in January because she lost her reelection primary, last night announced in a press release that she’s proposing two constitutional amendments that would fundamentally change New Jersey’s election system. She hopes the Legislature will put them on the ballot next November.www.politico.com
