CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

DeCroce puts forward some big ideas on her way out

By MATT FRIEDMAN
POLITICO
 8 days ago

When your chances of changing anything are small, maybe it’s time to think big. Assemblymember Betty Lou DeCroce (R-Morris), whose time in the Legislature expires in January because she lost her reelection primary, last night announced in a press release that she’s proposing two constitutional amendments that would fundamentally change New Jersey’s election system. She hopes the Legislature will put them on the ballot next November.

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Weed regs win over Weedman

There were a lot of critics of New Jersey’s weed legalization law, but one of the more surprising ones was Ed Forchion, aka “NJ Weedman,” who suspected that under the guise of social justice Gov. Murphy and state lawmakers were paving the way for rich, white-dominated corporations to rule the state’s weed industry.
FIFA
POLITICO

2022: The year of two districts?

In March, when the new state legislative district map is ready, which district will a New Jersey lawmaker represent: The one they currently occupy, or the one they’ll know they have to run in?. A consequence of the delayed Census data — and voters’ decision to amend the state Constitution...
POLITICS
insidernj.com

The Timely Constitutional Amendments Proposed by DeCroce

BettyLou DeCroce says people are now “paying attention” to election reform proposals she first made last year. The level of attention, of course, remains to be seen. DeCroce, a Republican assemblywoman from mostly Morris County LD-26, has again proposed constitutional amendments to change how presidential and legislative elections are handled.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
CNET

COVID vaccine mandates are here. Here's everyone who needs proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Since President Joe Biden announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Sept. 9, there have been several challenges to the plan from congressional Republicans as well as local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Breuer
Person
Chris Christie
Person
Reed Gusciora
centralrecorder.com

House passes spending bill and increases debt limit over G.O.P. Opposition

WASHINGTON — The House on Tuesday approved legislation to keep the government funded through early December, lift the limit on federal borrowing through the end of 2022 and provide emergency money for Afghan refugees and natural disaster recovery, setting up a fiscal showdown as Republicans warn they will block the measure in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey State Police#Legislature#Congressional#Democrats#Republicans#Senate#Assembly#Nj Arts Ed#Njha#Maskdate#Politico#State#Cdc#Americans#Mastros#Record#Democratic#American Rescue Plan#The Treasury Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Atlantic

Democrats May Be on the Verge of Climate Disaster

This is an excerpt from The Atlantic’s climate newsletter, The Weekly Planet. Subscribe today. I’m starting to become concerned about President Joe Biden’s ability to pass a climate bill. They’re speaking sotto voce, but still: In the past few days, Democrats on the party’s left and right flanks have started to hint that, well, in some circumstances, given some contingencies, they might prefer no bill to a negotiated compromise with the rival flank.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Pelosi's best hope to save the White House agenda is Biden himself

Good morning and welcome to the first day of fall. Let the pumpkin spice whatever commence without shame. Send tips (of course, we'll protect your anonymity): earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. 🚨: “Former president Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the New York Times, three of its...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Nevada Current

The big question for 2022: Just how badly will Democrats blow it?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Are you eagerly awaiting Joe Lombardo’s plan to mitigate impacts of the climate crisis in the nation’s fastest-warming state? Or Joey Gilbert’s five-point proposal to improve Nevada’s infamously inadequate mental health services?  Or how about — that old salt– Dean Heller’s stance on health care reforms? Sorry. A Republican primary for Nevada governor in 2022 […] The post The big question for 2022: Just how badly will Democrats blow it? appeared first on Nevada Current.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy