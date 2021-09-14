CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malmo vs. Juventus: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassimiliano Allegri’s return to Juventus has been a bumpy ride so far and the Bianconeri remain without a win in three Serie A outings as they turn their attention the the Champions League (on Paramount+). Two of those have been losses, including last weekend’s second half collapse against Napoli and they are mired near the bottom as a result. Although Chelsea, Zenit Saint Petersburg and Malmo is not a group of death, it could get tricky quickly for the Italians — especially on the road.

blackchronicle.com

