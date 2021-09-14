CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ally Energy COO: Leadership accountability is key to diversity and inclusion at energy companies

By Shafaq Patel
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shanta Eaden, the new COO of Ally Energy, said it is rare for a woman of color to be in a leadership position in the energy sector. She says there is a lot of work to be done — including holding leaders accountable for the company's DEI efforts.

