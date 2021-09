An Alabama couple known on YouTube for reselling vintage items and their staunch anti-vaccine stance have both died from COVID-19, relatives said. Dusty and Tristan Graham, better known as the “Alabama Pickers,” died from the virus less than a month apart. The pair from Huntsville ran a since-deleted YouTube channel sharing tips on how to resell vintage items, antiques and collectibles, AL.com reported.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO