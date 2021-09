GHAPS transportation is one of many Michigan school districts suffering from a shortage of school bus drivers. Currently, the district is down eight bus drivers, according to director of transportation Thereasa Klouw. Tribune photo / Matt DeYoung

GRAND HAVEN TWP. —Grand Haven Area Public Schools’ transportation department employees are doing a little bit of everything these days.

In fact, the district’s Director of Transportation Thereasa Klouw is one of many employees who fill in to transport its roughly 4,000 students across the district’s 100 square miles.