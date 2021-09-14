CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch UEFA Champions League group stage: Live stream, time, date, how to watch

By Jim Reineking, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage kicks off Tuesday with eight games , including defending tournament champion Chelsea hosting Zenit Saint Petersburg at Stamford Bridge.

Also on Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo will play in his first Champions League game for Manchester United since losing to Barcelona in the 2009 final . Barcelona, meanwhile, will play the team that dealt it a humiliating 8-2 defeat in the 2020 Champions League quarterfinals, Bayern Munich.

On Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain - which now features Lionel Messi - begins its quest to win its first-ever Champions League trophy.

The opening day for the group stage will feature eight games, all of which are available to be streamed online on Paramount+. The Champions League group stage continues through Dec. 8.

The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KpbVz_0bvTaZg700
Reigning UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea loaded up in the offseason by adding Romelu Lukaku. Ian Walton, AP

What are the UEFA Champions League groups?

The remaining 24 teams in UEFA Champions League play have been drawn into eight groups of four teams apiece.

  • Group A: Manchester City (England), Paris Saint-Germain (France), RB Leipzig (Germany), Club Brugge (Belgium)
  • Group B: Atlético Madrid (Spain), Liverpool (England), FC Porto (Portugal), AC Milan (Italy)
  • Group C: Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Ajax (Netherlands), Besiktas (Turkey), Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)
  • Group D: Real Madrid (Spain), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Inter Milan (Italy), Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova)
  • Group E: Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Benfica (Portugal), Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine)
  • Group F: Manchester United (England), Villarreal (Spain), Atalanta (Italy), Young Boys (Switzerland)
  • Group G: Sevilla (Spain), Red Bull Salzburg (Austria), Wolfsburg (Germany), Lille OSC (France)
  • Group H: Juventus (Italy), Chelsea (England), FC Zenit (Russia), Malmö FF (Sweden)

What is the UEFA Champions League group stage schedule?

All games streaming on Paramount+ unless otherwise noted. Spanish-language broadcasts available on Univision, TUDN, UniMas or Galavision. Streaming also available on fuboTV .

All times Eastern.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Young Boys vs. Manchester United, 12:45 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Salzburg, 12:45 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Dynamo Kyiv vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

LOSC vs. Wolfsburg, 3 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Zenit, 3 p.m.

Malmo vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Besiktas vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12:45 p.m.

Sheriff vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:45 p.m.

Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Club Brugge vs. PSG, 3 p.m.

Atletico Madrid vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.

Sporting CP vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Inter Milan, 12:45 p.m.

Ajax vs. Besiktas, 12:45 p.m.

PSG vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Leipzig vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

AC Milan vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Porto vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sporting CP, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Sheriff, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Zenit vs. Malmo, 12:45 p.m.

Atalanta vs. Young Boys, 12:45 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Dynamo Kyiv, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m.

Salzburg vs. LOSC, 3 p.m.

Wolfsburg vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m.

Juventus vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Club Brugge vs. Manchester City, 12:45 p.m.

Besiktas vs. Sporting CP, 12:45 p.m.

PSG vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Porto vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.

Ajax vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Sheriff, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Barcelona vs. Dynamo Kyiv, 12:45 p.m.

Salzburg vs. Wolfsburg, 12:45 p.m.

Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Young Boys vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

LOSC vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Malmo, 3 p.m.

Zenit vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Malmo vs. Chelsea, 12:45 p.m.

Wolfsburg vs. Salzburg, 12:45 p.m.

Dynamo Kyiv vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m.

Atalanta vs. Man. United, 3 p.m.

Sevilla vs. LOSC, 3 p.m.

Juventus vs. Zenit, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:45 p.m.

AC Milan vs. Porto, 12:45 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

Leipzig vs. PSG, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Sporting CP vs. Besiktas, 3 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.

Sheriff vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Dynamo Kyiv vs. Bayern Munich, 12:45 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Manchester United, 12:45 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Young Boys vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Wolfsburg, 3 p.m.

LOSC vs. Salzburg, 3 p.m.

Malmo vs. Zenit, 3 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:45 p.m.

Besiktas vs. Ajax, 12:45 p.m.

Manchester City vs. PSG, 3 p.m.

Club Brugge vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Atletico Madrid vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

Sporting CP vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Sheriff vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

PSG vs. Club Brugge, 12:45 p.m.

Leipzig vs. Manchester City, 12:45 p.m.

Porto vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

AC Milan vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Besiktas, 3 p.m.

Ajax vs. Sporting CP, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sheriff, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Juventus vs. Malmo, 12:45 p.m.

Zenit vs. Chelsea, 12:45 p.m.

Benfica vs. Dynamo Kyiv, 3 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m.

Atalanta vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m.

Salzburg vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m.

Wolfsburg vs. LOSC, 3 p.m.

What is the UEFA Champions League schedule?

  • Group stage: Sept. 14-15, Sept. 28-29, Oct. 19-20, Nov. 2-3, Nov. 23-24, Dec. 7-8
  • Round of 16: Feb. 15-16, Feb. 22-23, March 8-9, March 15-16
  • Quarterfinals: April 5-6, April 12-13
  • Semifinals: April 26-27, May 2-3
  • Final: May 28 (in Saint Petersburg, Russia)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch UEFA Champions League group stage: Live stream, time, date, how to watch

Chelsea F.C.
Community Policy