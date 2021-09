A new brewery planned in Pigtown will give customers the opportunity to play Pac-Man and Donkey Kong while sipping on a barrel-aged beer. The Wico Street Beer Co., in the works at 1100 Wicomico St. in the South Baltimore neighborhood, will combine an old-school arcade theme with craft beers. Cousins and business partners Jordan McGraw and Mike Richardson are hoping to open the concept next spring.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO