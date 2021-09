There is a spectrum of COVID-19 denialism. On its far reaches, the Conspiracy and QAnon fringe, the feeling is that this is all a massive worldwide hoax engineered by Dark Forces and that the vaccine is dangerous. On its softer end, the feeling is that the media, politicians, Big Pharma and The Man have conspired to overstate the disease's scope and deadliness so there's no reason for a healthy person to worry.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO