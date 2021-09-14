Today in Entertainment History

On Sept. 14, 1955, Little Richard recorded the song "Tutti Frutti."In 1967, "Ironside," starring Raymond Burr, premiered on NBC.In 1968, Pete Townshend of The Who announced his plans to write a rock opera called "Tommy" about a "deaf, dumb and blind boy."In 1972, "The Waltons" TV series debuted on CBS.In 1978, the TV sitcom "Mork and Mindy," starring Pam Dawber and Robin Williams, premiered on ABC.In 1984, the first MTV Video Music Awards were held in New York. Herbie Hancock was the big winner, winning five awards for his "Rockit" video. However, Madonna stole the show with her performance of "Like A Virgin" in which she rolled around on the stage in a wedding dress.In 1985, the sitcom "The Golden Girls" debuted on NBC.In 1988, "Unsolved Mysteries," hosted by Robert Stack, premiered on NBC.In 1989, Sting made his stage debut in "The Three Penny Opera" in Washington. He was torn apart by critics, including one who wrote "prepare to be stung."In 1991, comedian Jay Leno was slightly injured when his motorcycle was hit by another biker.In 2002, singer Gwen Stefani of No Doubt married singer Gavin Rossdale of Bush in London. They divorced in 2016.