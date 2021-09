MIDDLETOWN — Lead has been found in the water at three-fourths of district schools, according to letters sent by district administrators to each school community. In water tests, lead levels at 12 of 16 schools were found to be above 15 parts per billion (ppb), the Environmental Protection Agency's recommended "action level," according to the school district. Remediation was already underway, with the offending outlets marked as unsafe to drink from, and water filters installed.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO