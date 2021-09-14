Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

New Mexico deploys absentee ballot drop boxes statewide. SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Election officials are deploying ballot drop boxes across New Mexico for people who chose to cast absentee ballots without walking indoors during the upcoming Nov. 2 election for public offices, including for mayor of Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver told a legislative panel Monday that county clerks are required to provide one drop box for every 25,000 voters and at least two per county. Exceptions can be made at the request of county officials. Ballots must be collected at least once a day from the boxes, video surveillance of drop boxes is required and recordings must be retained by county clerks.