All-New Buick Verano Pro Officially Launches In China

By Deivis Centeno
gmauthority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past five months, General Motors has progressively unveiled the all-new Buick Verano Pro sedan, which is the latest addition to the American brand’s portfolio of sedans in China, its largest market by volume. Following its world premiere, its interior design reveal as well as GS variant and powertrain details announcements, the automaker has just officially launched the vehicle in the Asian country.

