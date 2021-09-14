CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

We need affordable homes, better pay

Palm Beach Interactive
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRe. your Sunday articles on "Jobs in PBC" and "Rising Rents," the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in West Palm Beach is around $1,800 per month. Going by the standard rule of thumb on income-to-rent ratio, one needs to earn three times the rent a month, around $34 an hour, to afford the apartment. Meanwhile, available jobs in Palm Beach County mostly pay from $10 to $18 per hour. Where is the incentive to work 40 hours a week, when it won't even afford a simple one-bedroom apartment?

www.palmbeachpost.com

