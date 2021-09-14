COVID: a 9/11-sized tragedy once a week

Our country’s response to the 9/11 attacks was not perfect but we did not divide ourselves over whether we should help the survivors or try to prevent an attack like that from happening again. Indeed, on 9/12/2001, it was beyond our wildest imagination that governors, legislators, and more than 40 percent of the populace might resist efforts to reduce the risk of future terrorist attacks. For example, no one, before boarding a flight, claimed a right based on individual liberty not to take off their shoes or submit their bags for screening. It made sense to do things that helped protect us all.